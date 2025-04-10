Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Strong-Buy Rating

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,368,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,225 shares during the period. Brickwood Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,783,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $18,802,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,352,000 after purchasing an additional 435,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

