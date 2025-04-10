Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 18783103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Trading Up 11.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $62,199,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,544 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,009,000 after buying an additional 2,189,844 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,715,000 after buying an additional 2,069,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 484.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 1,776,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.