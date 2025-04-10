Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 365,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,239,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Guess? Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 9,137.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 8,899.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guess? by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

