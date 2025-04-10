Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.