Gregg Williams Purchases 44,400 Shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams acquired 44,400 shares of Vivani Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $43,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,799,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,208. The trade was a 0.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 4th, Gregg Williams bought 34,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Gregg Williams acquired 2,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VANI opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Vivani Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vivani Medical in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivani Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vivani Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vivani Medical by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

