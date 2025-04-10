Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Releases Earnings Results

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 119.86% and a negative net margin of 244.59%.

Greenpro Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRNQ opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Greenpro Capital has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

