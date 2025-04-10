Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Releases Earnings Results

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 119.86% and a negative net margin of 244.59%.
Greenpro Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GRNQ opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Greenpro Capital has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.
Greenpro Capital Company Profile
