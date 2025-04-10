Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 262,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,133,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

