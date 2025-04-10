Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Buys £10,537.73 in Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider Eric Born purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 841 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,537.73 ($13,465.03).

LON:GFTU opened at GBX 825 ($10.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 870.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 938.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Grafton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 790.90 ($10.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,097 ($14.02).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) per share. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

