Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 533,895 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,055,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,519 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after buying an additional 701,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after buying an additional 49,519 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 886,123 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

