GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 2039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.22). GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.