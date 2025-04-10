Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.00% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $46,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

