Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 1066443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSL

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $693.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $182.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $712,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.