Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
NASDAQ LANDM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $25.06.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.