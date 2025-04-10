Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANDM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

