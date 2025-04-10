Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.
Gladstone Land Stock Down 2.6 %
LANDP traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $22.63.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
