Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 2.6 %

LANDP traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.