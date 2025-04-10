Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $338.33 million, a P/E ratio of -32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.19. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

