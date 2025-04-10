Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GOODO stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

