Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 106.59% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

