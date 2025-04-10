Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Geospace Technologies Stock Up 10.0 %
NASDAQ GEOS opened at $6.61 on Monday. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.20.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.
Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Geospace Technologies
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.