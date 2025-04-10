Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Geospace Technologies Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $6.61 on Monday. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,200.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 283,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 261,530 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 882,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 161,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.