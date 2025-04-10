Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 22,784 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of HF Sinclair worth $98,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

