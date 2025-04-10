Geode Capital Management LLC Has $107.48 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Oshkosh worth $107,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,692,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,035,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $89.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $125.08.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

