Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 816136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THRM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on THRM

Gentherm Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $787.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Gentherm by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gentherm by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Gentherm by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.