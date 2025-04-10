GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 12.6% – Still a Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Approximately 3,343,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,672,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.12.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

