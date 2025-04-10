GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Purchases $257,500.00 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 572,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,740,948. The trade was a 1.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GameStop Stock Performance

GME traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,372,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259,163. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.91 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in GameStop by 57.9% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 3,692.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 131,606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in GameStop by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in GameStop by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

