FY2025 EPS Forecast for KULR Technology Group Increased by Analyst

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for KULR Technology Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of KULR opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $350.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,247,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 183,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 23,476.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 296,506 shares in the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

