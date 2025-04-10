FY2025 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Boosted by B. Riley

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%.
Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of -0.01. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,981 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,195,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 458,120 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.
