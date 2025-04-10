FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,520,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 77,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

USMV opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

