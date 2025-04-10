FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 1.0 %

UL stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.02. 296,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.