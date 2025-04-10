FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

GPIX opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.