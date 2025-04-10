FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 224,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,989 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

