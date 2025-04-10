FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.