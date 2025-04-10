Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 473,274 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Nerdy worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 145,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 57,846 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 330.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Nerdy Stock Up 11.6 %

NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $49,090.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,036,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,869.12. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 58,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $104,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,050.40. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,604 shares of company stock valued at $443,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Profile

(Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.