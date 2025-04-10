Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Underperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.40.

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 111,722,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,399,240. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

