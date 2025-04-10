Fmr LLC Sells 815,242 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,141,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815,242 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.23% of Cactus worth $475,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cactus by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cactus by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Report on WHD

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.