Fmr LLC Sells 5,141,155 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,319,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,141,155 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $416,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,007,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of GPK opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

