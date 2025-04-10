Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco QQQ worth $403,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $466.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.94. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $295.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

