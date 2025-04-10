Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,409 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.28% of Floor & Decor worth $457,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

NYSE:FND opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

