Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Announces Earnings Results

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (42.23) (($0.54)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Flowtech Fluidpower had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 12.99%.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

LON FLO opened at GBX 51.80 ($0.66) on Thursday. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.56). The stock has a market cap of £32.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.

