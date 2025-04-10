Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

