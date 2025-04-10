Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance
Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.68.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
