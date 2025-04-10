First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.01 and last traded at $72.04, with a volume of 66407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 384.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

