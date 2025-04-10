First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,365 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.23% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $45,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.46. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

