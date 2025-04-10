First Foundation Advisors Sells 14,365 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 4.9 %

BN stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

