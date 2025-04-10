First Foundation Advisors Sells 14,041 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AON by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,123,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,796,000 after purchasing an additional 86,148 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in AON by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.13.

AON Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AON opened at $368.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.77 and its 200 day moving average is $374.21. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

