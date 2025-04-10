First Foundation Advisors Sells 13,815 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

