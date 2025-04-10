First Foundation Advisors Purchases 728 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Onefund LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $803.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $884.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $974.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 117.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,079.10.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

