First Foundation Advisors Has $5.55 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 309.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 264.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,057,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $203.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.27. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.62.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

