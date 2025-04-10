First Foundation Advisors Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

