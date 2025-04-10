First Foundation Advisors Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.58% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,095,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,560,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after buying an additional 135,538 shares during the last quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,689,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 372,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 110,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 107,199 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,105. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $966.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.