First Foundation Advisors Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 203.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,854 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3,355.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,088,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

