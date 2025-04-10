First Foundation Advisors Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 277.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,316 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after buying an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,557,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,326,000 after acquiring an additional 987,602 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.40 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

