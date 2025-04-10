First Foundation Advisors Acquires 8,885 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $58.37 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

